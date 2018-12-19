Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville approves $14.7 million budget for 2019 with no tax hike

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 9:03 p.m.
Above, members of Murrysville Municipal Council.
Updated 6 hours ago

Murrysville council members approved the 2019 budget at their meeting Wednesday night.

The budget, which proposes about $14.7 million in spending, does not include a tax increase.

Murrysville officials have not raised taxes in more than a decade.

Finance director Diane Heming said she works closely with her department heads on budget planning, when asked by Councilman Carl Stepanovich how the municipality has been able to go more than 10 years without raising taxes.

“We always go budget planning each year with a zero-line budget,” Chief Administrator Jim Morrison told Stepanovich. “We have department heads justify each line item, and it’s worked well for us.”

About $3.5 million in capital-improvement projects are also planned for 2019, including:

• $2.7 million in road projects, which includes the annual road overlay as well as design work and permitting for a project that would realign the Logan Ferry/Sardis/Old William Penn intersection.

• Updated computer equipment for police vehicles.

• The purchase of a miniature excavator for public works.

• Improvements to the play structures, surfacing, pavilion roofing and tennis courts at Bear Hollow Park, along with minor improvements at Murrysville Community Park.

Council’s annual reorganizational meeting will take place at 7 p.m., Jan. 2 at the municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

For more, see Murrysville.com.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

