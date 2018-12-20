Delmont budget vote improperly advertised; special meeting set for Dec. 27

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Delmont council members voted on their 2019 budget earlier this month. On Dec. 27, they’ll do it again, and this time it will count.

“I believe it was a day or two after (the regular-meeting vote) when it was noticed that the budget wasn’t properly advertised prior to the vote,” Councilman Stan Cheyne wrote in an email.

A special meeting to take an official vote on the 2019 budget will be at 6 p.m., Dec. 27 in the borough building at 77 Greensburg Street. The $1.24 million budget does not include a tax increase.

No additional business will be conducted at the meeting.

