Murrysville

Planning session for fracking well set for Jan. 15

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
The 6000 block of Bollinger Road, where Huntley & Huntley officials have proposed an unconventional gas well.
Image courtesy of Google Maps
Updated 19 hours ago

The new year will see Murrysville’s planning commission host a public workshop on the municipality’s first proposed fracking well.

The Murrysville Planning Commission will host a 7 p.m. public workshop on a well-pad application on Jan. 15, in the council chamber of the municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

The Titan well pad is proposed for a 71-acre parcel off of Bollinger Road, although work would only take place on nine acres of the property, according to the land development application filed in October by Canonsburg driller Huntley & Huntley.

For more, including the full land-development and conditional use-applications , see Murrysville.com.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

