Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Franklin Regional talent show will benefit band trip to 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Macy’s Creative Director Wesley Whatley and FR band director Kevin Pollock hold aloft a bass drum cover for the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on April 17, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Macy’s Creative Director Wesley Whatley and FR band director Kevin Pollock hold aloft a bass drum cover for the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on April 17, 2018.
FR band students tossed confetti after learning that they had been invited to march in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on April 17, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
FR band students tossed confetti after learning that they had been invited to march in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on April 17, 2018.

Updated 18 hours ago

Franklin Regional High School Band Boosters will hold the second annual Alumni and Community Talent Show fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4, featuring FR alumni and other members of the community.

Proceeds will benefit the Franklin Regional Marching Band and its trip to New York City for the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“It will be an enjoyable chance to see talents of FR alumni and others in the community,” said Matthew Olszewski, band boosters co-president. “At the same time, it will be a wonderful opportunity to bring together FR band alumni from throughout the years.”

Todd Hartman, a Franklin Regional graduate and a local music educator, will serve as the emcee for the show, which will be at Franklin Regional Middle School, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and will be available at the door. For more information, contact bandboostertalent@gmail.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me