Franklin Regional talent show will benefit band trip to 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Franklin Regional High School Band Boosters will hold the second annual Alumni and Community Talent Show fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4, featuring FR alumni and other members of the community.

Proceeds will benefit the Franklin Regional Marching Band and its trip to New York City for the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“It will be an enjoyable chance to see talents of FR alumni and others in the community,” said Matthew Olszewski, band boosters co-president. “At the same time, it will be a wonderful opportunity to bring together FR band alumni from throughout the years.”

Todd Hartman, a Franklin Regional graduate and a local music educator, will serve as the emcee for the show, which will be at Franklin Regional Middle School, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and will be available at the door. For more information, contact bandboostertalent@gmail.com .

