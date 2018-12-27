Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Brooks will take oath of office on New Year's Day in Harrisburg

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
Bob Brooks will take the oath of office as 54th District representative at noon on New Year’s Day 2019.
Updated 22 hours ago

Former Murrysville mayor Bob Brooks will usher in the new year by officially starting his new job.

Brooks will take the oath of office as a state representative at noon on New Year’s Day, at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.

Brooks, a Republican, was elected to represent the 54th District, which includes Murrysville, Export, Penn Township, Lower Burrell, Upper Burrell and Allegheny Township in Westmoreland County, and Fawn, Harrison and West Deer townships in Allegheny County.

Brooks will replace outgoing Rep. Eli Evankovich, who has held the seat since 2011, and was the first Republican to capture the seat going back to its creation in 1969.

Brooks is the former chief financial officer for Wabtec, and he owns the Pittsburgh Indoor Sports Arena in Harmar Township. He has an ownership stake in the Pittsburgh Pirates and is a former owner of the Wheeling Nailers, a minor-league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

