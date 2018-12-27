Murrysville Photo Contest deadline extended through Jan. 6

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The deadline for entries in the 2018 Murrysville Photo Contest has been extended through Jan. 6.

While in the past, contest entries must have been snapped somewhere in Murrysville, this year’s contest has been expanded to include photographs taken anywhere in Export or Delmont as well.

Lori Fitzgerald of Murrysville took first place in last year’s “People & Pets” category, and said she has a lot of admiration for the more-experienced shutterbugs.

“The folks who do the landscape photography, they’re amazing,” she said. “I could never hope to compete with them. I enjoy doing it as amateur, because there are no expectations. I like being able to do it for my kids’ school, for church or for fun.”

The contest is open to anyone from children through seniors, with a special category for younger photographers.

For the full contest rules and how to enter, see MurrysvillePhotoContest.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.