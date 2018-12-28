Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Wet weather slows construction of new Murrysville Medic One garage

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Above, the new Murrysville Medic One vehicle garage, seen from behind Medic One’s current building on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, the new Murrysville Medic One vehicle garage, seen from behind Medic One’s current building on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Above, the new Murrysville Medic One vehicle garage, on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, the new Murrysville Medic One vehicle garage, on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

Murrysville Medic One officials did not purchase a new ambulance in 2018, because if they had, it wouldn’t fit in their garage.

“Our recently built garage doors are nine feet tall,” said administrative director Darrick Gerano. “The ambulances they build today wouldn’t fit. They sit a little bit higher.”

Work began in May on a new garage just north of the current Medic One building on Sardis Road, which will house the service’s vehicles.

Gerano was hoping it would be ready by now, but a near record-setting year of wet weather in Western Pennsylvania changed those plans.

“The weather’s been so horrible, it’s just a giant mud pit up there,” he said. “We’re shooting for maybe the end of February to get it done.”

The new, 80-by-100-foot garage will eliminate Medic One’s need to lease space on Lillian Avenue for some of its vehicles. Medic One’s administrative offices will remain in the current building.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me