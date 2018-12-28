Wet weather slows construction of new Murrysville Medic One garage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville Medic One officials did not purchase a new ambulance in 2018, because if they had, it wouldn’t fit in their garage.

“Our recently built garage doors are nine feet tall,” said administrative director Darrick Gerano. “The ambulances they build today wouldn’t fit. They sit a little bit higher.”

Work began in May on a new garage just north of the current Medic One building on Sardis Road, which will house the service’s vehicles.

Gerano was hoping it would be ready by now, but a near record-setting year of wet weather in Western Pennsylvania changed those plans.

“The weather’s been so horrible, it’s just a giant mud pit up there,” he said. “We’re shooting for maybe the end of February to get it done.”

The new, 80-by-100-foot garage will eliminate Medic One’s need to lease space on Lillian Avenue for some of its vehicles. Medic One’s administrative offices will remain in the current building.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.