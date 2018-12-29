Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville woman studies indigenous groups in Peru

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Victoria Nied, 21, of Murrysville poses for a photo during a hike along the Inca Trail in Peru. Her group hiked to more than 7,000 feet, where they were treated to a view of Machu Picchu.
Victoria Nied, 21, of Murrysville poses for a photo at the Laguna Humantay in Peru. Nied spent the spring 2018 semester in the South American country, studying indigenous populations.
Victoria Nied, 21, of Murrysville continues a hike toward the Laguna Humantay in Peru.
Peruvian indigenous women selling items created using alpaca fur. Nied said roadside vendors like this were a common sight during her time in Peru.
Despite taking eight years of Spanish classes, Victoria Nied quickly found herself marooned on a linguistic island when she arrived at her host family’s home in Peru.

“I realized just how much I didn’t know about the language,” said Nied, 21, of Murrysville.

Nied spent the spring 2018 semester at various locations throughout Peru as part of Gettysburg College’s study-abroad program.

“We were studying the differences between indigenous groups in southern Peru,” said Nied, who is pursuing a double-major in globalization studies and organizational management. “We’d do a week in the classroom, then do a weeklong excursion.”

Nied spent a week in the Amazon rain forest, visiting with three indigenous groups “to see how they live day-to-day as opposed to just reading about them in a classroom.”

Nied and fellow students examined how indigenous groups fit into modern Peruvian society, and how they are treated by the Peruvian government.

Nied said the Amazon was different from any place she’d ever been.

“We had to go and buy rain boots, wear long sleeves and pants and I had 100 percent DEET spray for the bugs,” she said. “It was really amazing to be able to meet people who live there.”

Nied stayed with a host family in Cuzco — once the capital of the Inca empire — and said that experience also helped with the language barrier.

“It would have been really different if I was living in an apartment with other students from the U.S.,” she said. “I felt like I had a good ‘in-and-out’ of the culture because of that.”

This school year, Nied will undertake a research project in an attempt to expand her study-abroad work.

“We’re going to look at how minority groups fit into global processes now, so I’m trying to take what I did in Peru and expand that, because you don’t always find small indigenous groups everywhere,” she said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

