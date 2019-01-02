Murrysville posts updated recycling schedule for 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you were caught off-guard by a recent change to recycling pick-ups in Murrysville, you were not alone.

At least nine residents contacted the municipality after their recycling pick-up did not appear to match the 2019 schedule provided by Republic Services and posted to Murrysville.com.

“I learned something in the past week, and that is I did not realize just how important recycling is to people in this community,” Chief Administrator Jim Morrison said.

An updated schedule has been posted to the municipal website .

Republic Services accepts the following items for recycling: plastics with numbers 1 through 7, aluminum/steel/bi-metal cans, clear/amber/green glass, chipboard, junk mail, magazines, catalogs, paperback books, newspapers and newspaper inserts, office paper, phone books, milk or juice cartons with gabled tops, juice/milk boxes and other aseptic containers and corrugated cardboard, which must be cut or flattened to fit in recycling bins.

