Murrysville council appoints new FTMSA, planning commission members

As 2018 rolls over into 2019, John Bosetti of Murrysville will be swapping sewer maps for site plans.

Bosetti, who previously served on the Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority board before resigning as of Dec. 31, was confirmed by Murrysville council to fill a vacancy on the municipal planning commission.

It was part of a night full of administrative shuffling for the council, which held its reorganizational meeting on Wednesday and filled a number of positions.

In addition to Bosetti, who will serve out the remainder of former planning commissioner Brett Rankin’s term through 2020, council also approved new 4-year terms for current members Jane Hoy and Bill Yant Jr.

Council also appointed new members to the FTMSA board: James Rumbaugh will serve a 5-year term, Robert Mitall will serve a 4-year term and William Bell will serve a 2-year term.

They will replace Bosetti as well as former board members Lance Massetto and Mark Adamchik.

Council is also seeking applicants for one open spot each on the zoning hearing and personnel boards.

Applications are available at Murrysville.com.

