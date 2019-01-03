Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Brooks takes House seat as Murrysville police add first female officer

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, 3:18 p.m.

There was plenty of swearing for Murrysville residents last week.

Swearing-in, that is.

In addition to the municipality’s police department adding its first female officer, Samantha Malik, on Jan. 3, former mayor Bob Brooks spent New Year’s Day taking the oath of office for his 54th District state representative seat in Harrisburg.

“This session, the challenges before us are very demanding, but working together, I believe we can make great strides in dealing with the economy and increasing business and job opportunities especially in western Pennsylvania,” said Brooks. “There are other issues to be faced to be sure, but everything that we do in state government revolves around the state budget. We have to get our financial house in order, and not do it with smoke and mirrors, but with solid, transparent action.”

Prior to his career as a legislator, Brooks divided his professional time between his work as mayor of Murrysville and serving on the board of directors for several nonprofit philanthropic organizations. He also serves on the Wabtec and First National Bank-Pittsburgh board of directors. Brooks has ownership of several major and minor league sports teams as part of the Brooks Sports Group.

The 54th District includes the townships of Fawn, West Deer and part of Harrison in Allegheny County; and the boroughs of Export, Lower Burrell and Murrysville, along with the townships of Allegheny, Upper Burrell and part of Penn, in Westmoreland County.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Above, former Murrysville Mayor Bob Brooks takes the oath of office as 54th District state representative on Jan. 1, 2019, in Harrisburg.
Submitted photo
Above, former Murrysville Mayor Bob Brooks takes the oath of office as 54th District state representative on Jan. 1, 2019, in Harrisburg.
Above, Murrysville Mayor Regis Synan swears in the municipality's first female police officer, Samantha Malik, on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
Submitted photo
Above, Murrysville Mayor Regis Synan swears in the municipality’s first female police officer, Samantha Malik, on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
