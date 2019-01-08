Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Franklin Regional plans special meeting on Sloan project bids

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, 6:03 p.m.
Above, an architectural rendering of the renovated Sloan Elementary School.
Above, Sloan Elementary School, off Sardis Road in Murrysville. Franklin Regional officials want to renovate the existing building, construct a new elementary for grades 3 to 5 on the site, and consolidate all its elementary students on one campus.
Murrysville resident Dick Kearns speaks out in opposition to the Sloan elementary campus project on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Murrysville resident Dick Kearns speaks out in opposition to the Sloan elementary campus project on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

Franklin Regional School Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to vote on authorizing the district to advertise and solicit bids for the Sloan elementary campus project.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

The $54 million project includes the renovation of Sloan Elementary into a building serving kindergarten through second grade and construction of a new building for students in grades three to five.

Murrysville council’s approval of the project is the subject of a legal challenge by the Sloan Project Concerned Citizens group.

For details about the project, visit the FR construction website .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

