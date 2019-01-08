Franklin Regional plans special meeting on Sloan project bids

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional School Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to vote on authorizing the district to advertise and solicit bids for the Sloan elementary campus project.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

The $54 million project includes the renovation of Sloan Elementary into a building serving kindergarten through second grade and construction of a new building for students in grades three to five.

Murrysville council’s approval of the project is the subject of a legal challenge by the Sloan Project Concerned Citizens group.

For details about the project, visit the FR construction website .

