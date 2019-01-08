Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Delmont officials work to recover money allegedly taken by former secretary

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, 9:18 p.m.
Former Delmont Borough secretary-treasurer Karen L. Shola, center, departs Export District Judge Charles Conway’s office Tuesday after being charged with theft of $43,579 in municipal funds. Shola, who was borough secretary for nearly 14 years, is accused of using the money for multiple personal expenditures since January 2012.
Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review
Former Delmont Borough secretary-treasurer Karen L. Shola, center, departs Export District Judge Charles Conway’s office Tuesday after being charged with theft of $43,579 in municipal funds. Shola, who was borough secretary for nearly 14 years, is accused of using the money for multiple personal expenditures since January 2012.

Updated 10 hours ago

Delmont officials are taking steps to recover money allegedly stolen by a former borough secretary.

Borough solicitor Dan Hewitt said former borough secretary and treasurer Karen Shola was bonded, and that the bond company has offered the borough a $35,000 settlement.

Shola, 67, of Pittsburgh was charged in October with theft, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, misapplying entrusted government funds, dealing in unlawful proceeds and forgery. She is accused of taking nearly $44,000 over a period of six years from borough coffers.

Shola allegedly forged signatures on checks used for personal expenses. A borough check issued to pay a $221 fine Shola received in February 2018 for running a red light caught the attention of court clerks, triggering an eight-month investigation.

Hewitt said the bond company’s settlement offer, plus possible restitution once Shola’s case is adjudicated, should result in full recovery of the funds found to be missing.

Shola’s formal arraignment is set for Jan. 23 in Judge Timothy Krieger’s courtroom.

Hewitt said Krieger may choose to recuse himself, since he would have had some limited contact with Shola as a member of the borough’s civil service commission and as a borough resident.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me