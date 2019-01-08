Westmoreland Conservancy announces massive expansion of Flinn Nature Reserve

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Flinn Nature Reserve in south Murrysville will more than quadruple in size thanks to the donation of two parcels of land in Murrysville and Penn Township.

Westmoreland Conservancy officials announced the expansion in their January newsletter.

While the original 20-acre parcel was gifted to the conservancy by Paul and MaryEllen Flinn in 2000, two new tracts of land totaling 83 acres were donated by Ben Sampson, principal for the Sampson Morris Group in Monroeville.

The land will help to protect a stretch of Lyons Run, and conservancy officials plan to create observation areas along the stream to study animal activity.

The new parcels are divided by Snyder Road.

