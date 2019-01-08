Conservancy will organize 'supermoon,' lunar eclipse viewing in Murrysville
A 183-acre nature reserve might be one of the best places to see a celestial “two-fer” on Jan. 20: a total lunar eclipse as well as a “super moon.”
Westmoreland Conservancy officials are organizing a viewing party at the Morosini Reserve in southeastern Murrysville to view the eclipse as well as the super moon, which occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it closest to Earth.
The viewing party will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the reserve, on Morosini Farm Road in Murrysville.
The eclipse will take place over about five hours, starting at 9:36 p.m. on Jan. 20. A rough schedule is as follows:
• Partial: Begins at 10:33 p.m.
• Full: Begins at 11:41 p.m.
• Maximum: 12:12 a.m., Jan. 21
• Full ending: 12:43 a.m., Jan. 21
• Partial ending: 1:50 a.m., Jan. 21
• Penumbral ending: 2:48 a.m., Jan. 21
For more, see WestmorelandConservancy.org .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.