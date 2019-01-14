Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Franklin Regional Youth Lacrosse opens spring 2019 registration

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, 1:03 p.m.
Franklin Regional Youth Lacrosse sign-ups for the spring 2019 season are under way.
Gene Schachte photo
Training for Franklin Regional Youth Lacrosse’s spring 2019 season begins Jan. 26, and sign-ups are open.

Sign-ups are critical for planning the coming season, officials said, as it gives them an idea of how many players will be available for each and team and how many must be recruited to have balanced rosters.

Teams are determined by academic grade level rather than birth date:

• 14U — Seventh and eighth grades

• 12U — Fifth and sixth grades

• 10U — Third and fourth grades

• 8U — First and second grades

One change this year is that spring training will take place at Rising Six Strength & Conditioning, 100 Plum Industrial Park in Plum.

For more, or to sign up, see Frylax.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

