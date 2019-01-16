'Dining to Donate' will raise funds for Murrysville library programs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Reading the Applebee’s menu — and ordering from it — on Jan. 22 will help keep local residents reading books and enjoying programs at the Murrysville Community Library.

Applebee’s on William Penn Highway will donate 15 percent of sales from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to the library as part of the restaurant chain’s “Dining to Donate” program.

Presenting a flier available from the library and eating at the restaurant or using its “Carside to Go” service can help raise money for library programming.

Applebee’s will continue the day-long promotion on Feb. 26, March 26, April 23 and May 28.

For more, see MurrysvilleLibrary.com or call 724-327-1102.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.