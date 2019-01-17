New Medic One garage will bring all its equipment under one roof

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville Medic One officials need a little more room, not for themselves but for their vehicles.

The nonprofit emergency service took out a loan to build a new $500,000 garage behind its existing facility off Sardis Road.

“Since the last addition to the Medic One building about 15 years ago, the size and configuration of ambulances has changed,” said spokesman Matt Stromberg.

Where previously, Ford’s E-Series vans served as the foundation for ambulances, it is now the Ford Transit, which is about 6 inches taller and will not fit in Medic One’s existing garage.

Those vehicles are currently stored at a rented space on Lillian Avenue.

“Our monthly lease payment for the other garage space goes a long way to paying the loan amount,” Stromberg said.

The new garage will be 80-by-100 feet and is able to house all of Medic One’s equipment in one location.

“The new addition will give staff faster access to our equipment as well as provide increased security,” Stromberg.

In 2001, Medic One responded to about 2,000 calls. In 2018, Stromberg said, the service’s call volume was over 26,000, and since late 2016, Medic One crews have serviced Washington Township in addition to Murrysville.

Medic One Director Darrick Gerano said he hopes the garage will be completed by the end of February, despite delays due to the wet weather.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.