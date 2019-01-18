Fencing classes start Jan. 29 in Murrysville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

En garde! A Plum couple will begin their annual fencing classes at the end of the month in neighboring Murrysville.

Deb Theriault and her husband, David, have been fencers for more than four decades now. They have taught the art for more than 35 years, and their classes will begin meeting Jan. 29 at the Murrysville Community Center on Carson Avenue.

Beginners can learn the basics, and those with a little training can join the intermediate and advanced class.

Classes will meet on Tuesdays with a beginner session at 7 p.m. and the intermediate/advanced class meeting at 7:45 p.m. There will not be class sessions Feb. 19 or March 19.

The cost is $100 and $30 for equipment rental.

Register online at MurrysvillePARecreation.com .

