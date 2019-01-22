Murrysville library to host local, county chess tournaments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Children in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to compete in the 2019 Murrysville Community Library chess tournament on March 2.

The top winners won’t have to travel far, because the library at 4130 Sardis Road, will also play host to this year’s countywide finals.

All tournaments are split into junior division — kindergarten to fourth grade — and senior division —fifth to eighth grade- and registration is required by Feb. 28.

First through third place in the library tournament will receive a trophy, and the top two winners in each division will move on to the countywide tournament, set for April 6.

Participants are asked to bring a chess set if possible. Chess books, computers or any other assistance is not allowed during tournament play.

Register by calling 724-327-1102 or going to MurrysvilleLibrary.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.