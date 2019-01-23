Murrysville library will host speed-dating event... for books??

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville library officials are hoping that patrons might be willing to take a stranger home, possibly even to bed — that is, if you enjoy reading before you fall asleep.

The library will host “Speed Dating with a Book” on Feb. 9, where local officials will act as “matchmakers,” pitching their favorite authors to the public.

Associate librarian Lakshmi Iyengar said she attended a similar event in Oakmont and really enjoyed the concept.

“They gave each author five minutes to explain why we should read their book,” Iyengar said. “When we came back, we thought, ‘Let’s do something that’s a little over the top and a lot of fun.’”

New library director Emma Beaver said she thought the event would be a great way to not only increase readership, but also foster literary discussion among patrons.

“We like the idea that it can introduce people to authors they haven’t read before,” she said. “We thought it’d be a way to spice up people’s book collections.”

Mayor Regis Synan, State Rep. Bob Brooks, R-Murrysville, District Judge Charles Conway, local author Arden Hamer and Franklin Regional Senior High School Principal Ron Suvak will be among the “matchmakers.”

And for those who are feeling a little more adventurous, there will also be chances for a “Blind Date with a Book.”

Iyengar said she is excited for the event.

“It’s a different way to inspire people to come into the library,” she said.

“Speed Dating with a Book” will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Feb. 9 at the library, 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

Registration is required online at MurrysvilleLibrary.org or by calling 724-327-1102.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.