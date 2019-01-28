Challenge to Murrysville fracking ordinance will continue in February
The Murrysville Watch Committee’s challenge of the local fracking ordinance will continue Feb. 12 before the municipality’s zoning hearing board.
The board’s three-hour Jan. 24 session was devoted to testimony by Murrysville Chief Administrator Jim Morrison, whose work on the existing fracking ordinance dates back nearly a decade. Morrison outlined the process by which Murrysville officials developed and adopted the existing fracking ordinance and fielded questions from attorney John Smith, who represents the citizen group that is challenging the validity of the ordinance.
Morrison’s testimony will continue at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 in council chambers at the municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road.
A six-part video of the entire Jan. 24 session begins above.
Unlike regular council meetings, the zoning hearing board’s sessions are not televised.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.