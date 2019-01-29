Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra clarinetist to perform in Murrysville
Updated 3 hours ago
A clarinetist of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform in Murrysville in February.
Ana Victoria Luperi, the PSO’s associate principal clarinet, will perform along with Pittsburgh pianist Rodrigo Ojeda from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Redstone Highlands, 4951 Cline Hollow Road. Symphony East is sponsoring the free event.
A $10 donation is requested for adults.
According to PSO’s website, Luperi was appointed Associate Principal Clarinet and Principal E-flat Clarinet with PSO in August 2016. She has previously served as principal clarinet with the Fort Worth and Winnipeg Symphony Orchestras, and has performed with the Grand Teton, Tanglewood, Verbier and Mainly Mozart Festivals.
Symphony East is an affiliate of the PSO.
