Murrysville

Murrysville police will have a warming center ready if needed during the cold snap

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 6:33 p.m.
Temperatures are set to drop to dangerously cold levels Wednesday and Thursday, according to weather forecasters. Above, frost coats a window in Greensburg.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Updated 16 hours ago

Murrysville police have notified municipal residents that a warming center will be ready, should they need it, as frigid temperatures begin moving into the area into Wednesday.

Murrysville Alliance Church on Old William Penn Highway will serve as a warming center on an as-needed basis Wednesday and Thursday, according to Murrysville Police Capt. Chuck Tappe.

“It won’t just be open all day, but if we get a call from a resident who needs it, it will be ready,” Tappe said.

Anyone in need of warming center is asked to call Tappe at 724-309-2369 or email ctappe@murrysvillegov.org .

Murrysville Alliance Church is at 4130 Old William Penn Highway.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

