Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

A simple bench helps teach Mother of Sorrows students about the Holocaust

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 11:48 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Teaching sixth-graders about the Holocaust is not an easy task.

“At the sixth-grade level, you have to be very careful in what you expose kids to,” said Patty Weisser of Murrysville, a teacher at Mother of Sorrows School. “My spin on it is to focus on the tolerance we should have for one another and the perseverance and courage of the survivors.”

In preparation to read Lois Lowry’s novel, “Number the Stars,” students learned some background about the treatment of European Jews during the Holocaust.

When the discussion turned to how students could create a tribute to those who suffered, Weisser had an idea.

“There was this old bench I had at my house,” she said. “In another book (set in Nazi Germany), ‘Friedrich,’ I read that Jews could only sit on yellow benches.”

Weisser was doubly inspired during a Teachers Without Borders trip she took in July 2018 to Poland. During the trip, she learned about the “Places of Remembrance” memorial created by artists Renata Stih and Frieder Schnock. It is a series of seemingly-innocuous signs posted throughout Berlin’s Bavarian Quarter, a former Jewish district in the city.

The signs appear simple and harmless on the front; on the back, however, each one bears the language of laws created in Nazi Germany to dehumanize Jews, restricting what goods they could purchase, what groups they could join and even when they were allowed out in public.

Weisser contacted Stih to obtain a copy of the Bavarian Quarter map and the 80 symbols posted throughout its streets. She worked with fellow teacher Laurie German’s project-based art class to paint the bench yellow, and each student chose one of the sign symbols to paint on the bench, as a reminder that each represented a way of robbing German Jews of their freedom and way of life.

Weisser said the late-October mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue only reinforced the need for both the Holocaust unit and the bench project.

“We started working on the unit the night before (the anniversary) of Kristallnacht, (“the Night of Broken Glass,” on Nov. 9 and 10, 1938, in which nearly 100 Jews were killed and German paramilitary forces and civilians torched synagogues and vandalized Jewish homes and businesses),” she said.

Weisser hopes the bench can serve as an inspiration to others.

“This bench needs to travel places, rather than just stay at the school,” she said.

Weisser plans to reach out to local synagogues and places like the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh to discuss how the bench can be used as a teaching tool and to spark discussion, and said she hopes it made a difference for her students.

“If I can help these kids become more tolerant of other people, that’s the goal,” she said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Above, a bench painted yellow and bearing images from the 'Places of Remembrance' project in Berlin. Each symbol represents a Nazi-era law restricting aspects of daily life for the city’s Jewish population.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, a bench painted yellow and bearing images from the 'Places of Remembrance' project in Berlin. Each symbol represents a Nazi-era law restricting aspects of daily life for the city’s Jewish population.
Mother of Sorrows teacher Patty Weisser looks over a map of Berlin’s Bavarian Quarter, bordered by signs representing the Nazi-era laws that restricted aspects of daily life for the city’s Jewish population.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Mother of Sorrows teacher Patty Weisser looks over a map of Berlin’s Bavarian Quarter, bordered by signs representing the Nazi-era laws that restricted aspects of daily life for the city’s Jewish population.
Above, a bench painted yellow and bearing images from the 'Places of Remembrance' project in Berlin. Each symbol represents a Nazi-era law restricting aspects of daily life for the city’s Jewish population.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, a bench painted yellow and bearing images from the 'Places of Remembrance' project in Berlin. Each symbol represents a Nazi-era law restricting aspects of daily life for the city’s Jewish population.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me