Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Franklin Regional youth wrestlers take back-to-back dual-meet championships

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 10:33 a.m.
Above, members of the Franklin Regional JO wrestling team pose for a photo after taking first place at the Dead of Winter Duals held Jan. 26, 2019, at Franklin Regional.
Submitted photo
Above, members of the Franklin Regional JO wrestling team pose for a photo after taking first place at the Dead of Winter Duals held Jan. 26, 2019, at Franklin Regional.
Above, members of the Franklin Regional JO wrestling team pose for a photo after taking first place at the Kiski Area Youth Duals on Jan. 27, 2019.
Submitted photo
Above, members of the Franklin Regional JO wrestling team pose for a photo after taking first place at the Kiski Area Youth Duals on Jan. 27, 2019.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Franklin Regional JO wrestling dual team continued its undefeated season with back-to-back wins over the weekend.

The team came away with first-place finishes at both the Dead of Winter and Kiski Area Youth dual meets on Jan. 26 and 27, respectively.

Head coach Dan Megaludis said taking the program back to the basics has been a big help in cementing its success this season.

“Some teams, you’ll see them doing crazy movies and drilling headlocks and things that don’t really work at the high-school and collegiate levels,” he said. “But I think us sticking with the ‘non-sexy’ moves, and just drill them and drill them until they become muscle memory, that’s been a big, big help.”

The team went 6-0 at each meet, has three first-place finishes and is undefeated at 18-0 on the season.

“The competition we’re surrounding ourselves with, whether it’s on our own team or at meets, is better,” Megaludis said. “We’re focusing on wrestling against the tougher teams, and getting out of our comfort zone.”

Megaludis also said that the “ridiculous consistency” among the team’s lightweights has also been a big help.

“The kids who are supposed to win are winning, which doesn’t always happen,” he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me