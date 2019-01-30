Franklin Regional youth wrestlers take back-to-back dual-meet championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Franklin Regional JO wrestling dual team continued its undefeated season with back-to-back wins over the weekend.

The team came away with first-place finishes at both the Dead of Winter and Kiski Area Youth dual meets on Jan. 26 and 27, respectively.

Head coach Dan Megaludis said taking the program back to the basics has been a big help in cementing its success this season.

“Some teams, you’ll see them doing crazy movies and drilling headlocks and things that don’t really work at the high-school and collegiate levels,” he said. “But I think us sticking with the ‘non-sexy’ moves, and just drill them and drill them until they become muscle memory, that’s been a big, big help.”

The team went 6-0 at each meet, has three first-place finishes and is undefeated at 18-0 on the season.

“The competition we’re surrounding ourselves with, whether it’s on our own team or at meets, is better,” Megaludis said. “We’re focusing on wrestling against the tougher teams, and getting out of our comfort zone.”

Megaludis also said that the “ridiculous consistency” among the team’s lightweights has also been a big help.

“The kids who are supposed to win are winning, which doesn’t always happen,” he said.

