Murrysville

AAUW meeting in Murrysville will focus on eliminating household toxins

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 12:03 p.m.
Dr. Rob Brown uses an EMF meter to measure electromagnetic radiation from a microwave. Brown will be the featured speaker at the AAUW’s Feb. 14, 2019, meeting in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Dr. Rob Brown uses an EMF meter to measure electromagnetic radiation from a microwave. Brown will be the featured speaker at the AAUW’s Feb. 14, 2019, meeting in Murrysville.

A Murrysville doctor will discuss eliminating household toxins for healthier living at the next American Association of University Women meeting, set for Feb. 14 in Murrysville.

Dr. Rob Brown is the author of “ Toxic Home, Conscious Home .” He wrote the book after a series of nosebleeds, which he ultimately traced to volatile organic compounds in the paint he was using to redo a room in his home. The discovery led him to look more deeply into the products he uses every day.

“My mother was very health-conscious about food and healthy living, and it really led me to be very aware of how I feel in the presence of different things in my environment,” he previously told the Tribune-Review.

Brown’s formal medical education began at the University of Miami School of Medicine. He completed a residency training program in diagnostic radiology in Pittsburgh and his fellowship training at the University of California, San Diego in musculoskeletal radiology.

Click here for more on Dr. Brown’s investigation into household toxins, including video of him exploring a Tribune-Review reporter’s home for potential toxins.

He will be the featured speaker at the Murrysville AAUW’s Feb. 14 meeting, set for 9:30 a.m. at the Murrysville Community Library, 4100 Sardis Road.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

