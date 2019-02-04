Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Franklin Regional school board will discuss Sloan project bids Monday night

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, 12:33 p.m.
Above, an architectural rendering of the upper elementary building proposed for the Sloan campus.
Above, an architectural rendering of the upper elementary building proposed for the Sloan campus.
Above, Sloan Elementary School, off Sardis Road in Murrysville. Franklin Regional officials want to renovate the existing building, construct a new elementary for grades 3 to 5 on the site, and consolidate all its elementary students on one campus.
Above, Sloan Elementary School, off Sardis Road in Murrysville. Franklin Regional officials want to renovate the existing building, construct a new elementary for grades 3 to 5 on the site, and consolidate all its elementary students on one campus.
A group called 'Sloan Project Concerned Citizens' has appealed the approval of the Franklin Regional School District’s Sloan 'elementary campus' project.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
A group called 'Sloan Project Concerned Citizens' has appealed the approval of the Franklin Regional School District’s Sloan 'elementary campus' project.

Franklin Regional school board members will discuss awarding prime contracts for renovations to Sloan Elementary as well as a new elementary building on the Sloan property at Monday night’s meeting.

The board’s committee-of-the-whole meetings do not include taking action on agenda items. They are discussion meetings, with a formal vote coming at the second monthly board meeting, set for Feb. 18.

Board members approved advertising for construction bids at a special Jan. 9 meeting.

The project’s fall 2018 approval by Murrysville council is currently subject to a legal challenge by a group called Sloan Project Concerned Citizens. In addition to the citizen group, the school district has also intervened in the appeal, alleging that Murrysville council members overstepped their authority in requiring certain conditions be placed on the project.

Parties to the case have been filing court motions since November. The latest development, according to the Westmoreland County Prothonotary website, is that the case was reassigned to Judge Harry Smail as of Feb. 1.

The school board’s meeting Monday night is at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

Meetings are also broadcast live on Comcast local access Channel 19 in the Murrysville, Export and Delmont area.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me