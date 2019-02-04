Franklin Regional school board will discuss Sloan project bids Monday night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional school board members will discuss awarding prime contracts for renovations to Sloan Elementary as well as a new elementary building on the Sloan property at Monday night’s meeting.

The board’s committee-of-the-whole meetings do not include taking action on agenda items. They are discussion meetings, with a formal vote coming at the second monthly board meeting, set for Feb. 18.

Board members approved advertising for construction bids at a special Jan. 9 meeting.

The project’s fall 2018 approval by Murrysville council is currently subject to a legal challenge by a group called Sloan Project Concerned Citizens. In addition to the citizen group, the school district has also intervened in the appeal, alleging that Murrysville council members overstepped their authority in requiring certain conditions be placed on the project.

Parties to the case have been filing court motions since November. The latest development, according to the Westmoreland County Prothonotary website, is that the case was reassigned to Judge Harry Smail as of Feb. 1.

The school board’s meeting Monday night is at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

Meetings are also broadcast live on Comcast local access Channel 19 in the Murrysville, Export and Delmont area.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.