Mother of Sorrows students prepare to stage 'Beauty & the Beast Jr.'

Tickets: $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors, available at the school office and at the door prior to performances

What: Mother of Sorrows School's production of "Beauty & the Beast Jr."

Mother of Sorrows teacher Cassidy Ayers has what she referred to as “a good problem” in directing the school’s production of “Beauty & the Beast Jr.” — too many students.

Working on a much smaller scale and stage than the typical high-school musical, a full-ensemble number with 47 cast members occasionally results in a sea of students onstage during a Feb. 4 rehearsal.

“It makes the scenes and the choreography difficult sometimes,” Ayers said. “But the kids love it. I catch them walking down the hall singing the songs.”

Twice-weekly rehearsals began in October, and since Christmas the group has been meeting three times each week.

“We have some strong leads including people haven’t been leads before,” Ayers said.

One of them is Clare Falce, 14, cast as one of two students playing Belle, the object of the Beast’s affection.

“It’s a way bigger role than I’ve had before,” said Falce, who played a lion in the school’s 2018 production of “The Lion King Jr.” “I’m trying to keep from being nervous and just give it my all.”

Falce said she’s also enjoying the additional stage time.

“My character’s more interactive,” she said. “I get to be out there with the other characters more and it’s a great experience.”

Ayers said one benefit of a larger cast is a chance for more students to step into the spotlight.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for singing and speaking parts,” she said.

Ayers is also bringing to the table a few lessons she learned from last year’s show, her first as a director.

“Last year we were trying to do everything at once, instead of taking a month to focus on music and then working on dancing,” she said. “Because if the kids don’t fully know the music yet, and then you add dancing, it gets pretty rough.”

Falce said she is ready to take the stage.

“I’m just excited to see everyone enjoy the show, and watch us work together to create a wonderful musical,” she said.

“Beauty & the Beast” will be at 7 p.m., Feb. 15 and 16, with 2 p.m. matinee performances on Feb. 16 and 17.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.