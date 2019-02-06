Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Turf, track updates part of Franklin Regional's capital improvements plan

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, 4:33 p.m.
Franklin Regional band and band-front seniors jump in the air for a posed photo on the football field. FR school board members will consider replacing the Panther Stadium turf later this month.
Submitted photo
Franklin Regional band and band-front seniors jump in the air for a posed photo on the football field. FR school board members will consider replacing the Panther Stadium turf later this month.
A view from the bleachers looking over the aged turf surface at Franklin Regional’s Panther Stadium in 2008. That turf was replaced in 2009, and replacement for the turf as well as work on the track are proposed in the district’s 2019-20 capital improvements plan. The school board will vote on the plan at its Feb. 18, 2019, meeting.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
A view from the bleachers looking over the aged turf surface at Franklin Regional’s Panther Stadium in 2008. That turf was replaced in 2009, and replacement for the turf as well as work on the track are proposed in the district’s 2019-20 capital improvements plan. The school board will vote on the plan at its Feb. 18, 2019, meeting.

Updated 12 hours ago

If the Franklin Regional school board gives its approval later this month, Panther athletes will have a newly turfed field for the 2019-20 school year.

Facilities Director Jim Heck briefed the board Monday evening on plans to resurface both the football field turf as well as the track, during an update on the district’s $1.78 million capital improvements plan for 2019 and 2020.

“We’ll roll up the carpeting, lay down new carpet and infield, and we’ll also address the ‘D’ zones at either end of the football field,” Heck said.

The two “D” zones will be graded, graveled and overlaid with new rubber and turf.

“It’ll give more practice area for other sports, and it will increase our soft play area out there by about 27 percent,” Heck said.

Superintendent Gennaro Piraino said addressing the “D” zones is also a safety issue.

“Not so much for football players, who don’t usually run out of the back of the endzone, but I see soccer players chasing the ball into that area,” Piraino said. “When you hit that ‘D’ zone with cleats, it can be like ice. We’ve seen players take falls.”

Heck said work also includes cleaning, packing and resurfacing the track and reconfiguring the high-jump area “to better fit what our coaches need.”

Pending school board approval, the work would be scheduled for this summer, Heck said.

Other potential items in the capital improvement plan include:

• Replacing carpeting that is roughly two decades old at Franklin Regional Middle School.

• Adding custodial equipment used to treat for molds and bacteria.

“That has been quite successful,” Heck said of the spray unit which was purchased following the summer 2016 discovery of mold in the high-school library. “I want to try and make sure this summer when we clean that we hit every area at least once, and would like to purchase an additional unit that we’ll keep at the high school.”

• Security enhancements, including additional storage for security footage.

“Right now we keep about 15 to 17 days of (camera-footage) storage,” Heck said. “I’m thinking we’ll need the additional storage, especially as we start adding cameras up at Sloan.”

The capital improvement plan will be on the agenda at the board’s voting meeting, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18 in the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

Meetings are also televised live on Comcast local access Channel 19.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me