Murrysville

Delmont council holds off on one-way designation for alley

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, 6:03 p.m.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Delmont officials tabled a decision to designate this alley above Trinity Church as one-way. They will discuss the issue again at the March council meeting.
Delmont Council this week tabled until March a decision on whether to designate a small alley as one-way.

Shaun Blackham of Delmont, who lives across Spring Alley from Trinity United Church of Christ, said Tuesday he doesn’t understand why it needs to be designated as one-way.

“I’ve basically maintained it since I started living there 20 years ago,” Blackham said. “I’d like to see it stay the way it is.”

Blackham said there have never been any accidents related to the alley, and it sees very little use.

“Honestly, if a street in that area should be one-way, it should be Lindsay Lane,” Blackham said.

Alice Heasley of Greensburg, a parishioner at Trinity United Church of Christ, asked council in December to consider designating Spring Lane, which connects Lindsay Lane to East Pittsburgh Street, as one-way.

Both Heasley and Councilman Stan Cheyne noted in December that the small alley, which has a sizable dip at the East Pittsburgh Street end, is only wide enough for one car.

Mayor Alyce Urban said Tuesday that while Heasley is a church parishioner, she is not a borough resident.

Council intends to revisit the issue at its March 12 meeting.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

