Franklin Regional invites senior citizens to free breakfast in May | TribLIVE.com
Murrysville

Franklin Regional invites senior citizens to free breakfast in May

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, March 21, 2019 5:30 a.m
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Calla Solomon serves breakfast to Dorothy Campbell (left), 93, and her daughter Donna Whiteside, 65, both of Murrysville, during the 2017 senior breakfast at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville.

Franklin Regional officials invite all Delmont, Export and Murrysville residents age 65 and over to the annual Spring Senior Citizen Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. May 1.

A complimentary sit-down breakfast will be served and entertainment will be provided by district music students.

It will be in the high school cafeteria, 3210 School Road in Murrysville.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are required by calling 724-327-5456, ext. 7646, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays. The reservation deadline is April 19.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Murrysville
