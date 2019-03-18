Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Mother of Sorrows students advance to statewide science competition | TribLIVE.com
Murrysville

Mother of Sorrows students advance to statewide science competition

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, March 18, 2019 5:00 a.m
Submitted photo
From the left are Michael Christlieb, Matthew Jordan and John Beeson from Mother of Sorrows School.

Mother of Sorrows School students are headed to the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science’s state competition after advancing from regionals in February.

John Beeson and Matthew Jordan will advance to the statewide competition in May after earning high marks in the regional competition at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

Jordan also received the Duane Keenan Award in Biochemistry and the Scientific Excellence Award.

Jordan, Beeson and student Michael Christlieb participated in the regional competition.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

