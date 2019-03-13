Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Female cop who accused McCandless chief of sexual harassment hires Philly lawyer

Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 3:43 p.m
A female McCandless police officer who accused chief David DiSanti, left, and Lt. Jeffrey Basl of engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior has hired an attorney to represent her, but a lawsuit has not yet been filed.

A Philadelphia attorney has informed the Town of McCandless that he is representing a female police officers who accused the police chief and a lieutenant of engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior.

A McCandless official confirmed Wednesday that the town received the letter from attorney Dion G. Rassias of The Beasley Firm LLC on Walnut Street in Philadelphia, but said the document does not indicate whether the attorney is planning to file a lawsuit on behalf of his client.

Rassias did not return several messages on Wednesday seeking comment.

Council indicated on its agenda for Monday’s committee meeting that it met in executive session to “discuss a potential litigation matter” but declined to reveal details of that session.

The town’s attorney, Gavin Robb, said he “cannot even confirm the existence of the letter.”

“The town does not comment on litigation or potential litigation,” he said.

Police Chief David DiSanti was placed on paid administrative leave Oct. 29 while town officials investigated allegations from the female officer and two other woman who with ties to the police department who said the chief also acted inappropriately toward them.

On Jan. 21, DiSanti’s status was changed to suspended without pay pending development of a corrective action plan he was required to agree to and begin implementing before being allowed to return to duty.

DiSanti returned to work Feb. 18 after agreeing to implement and abide by the corrective action plan. A week later, council voted to cut his $119,000 annual salary to $96,000.

In addition to the accusations leveled at DiSanti, the female officer also accused Lt. Jeffrey Basl of creating an uncomfortable work environment by openly making homophobic jokes at the expense of other officers, using vulgar expressions and gestures to describe sex acts and engaging in other inappropriate behavior.

Basl was allowed to return to work after serving a 10-day suspension without pay.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | North Hills
