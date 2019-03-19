NA students hosting TigerThon to fight pediatric cancer

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

On March 30, from 5 to 11 p.m., North Allegheny School District will host the Fifth Annual TigerThon, a six-hour dance marathon at the high school in which NA students in grades K-12 raise money for local organizations dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer.

All donations will benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Hematology and Oncology Departments, along with local non-profit Pennies from Heaven. TigerThon has been recognized as UPMC’s largest high school dance-a-thon donor, and NASH students hope to uphold this reputation for years to come.

Over the past three years, North Allegheny has raised more than $85,000 in the fight against childhood cancer through similar fundraisers.

The Pennies from Heaven fund was established by Jon and Joni Perry to keep families together when they need help the most. Whether it is helping to ease financial hardships for parents so that they can stay with their children in the hospital or assisting with transportation, food, sibling care, overnight bags, or other expenses, all funds donated go directly to families in need. The Perrys are part of the NA family and will be present and speak to the importance of fundraisers like TigerThon, and tell of their family’s story of pediatric cancer which led them to create the fund.

TigerThon is open to the public, and organizers are encouraging community members to come out, support the cause, and unite with the entire district. Tickets are $25 and cover entry, most activities throughout the evening, and a T-shirt (while supplies last). For more information visit www.northallegheny.org/NATigerThon.

The school is located at 10375 Perry Highway, Wexford.