Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NA students hosting TigerThon to fight pediatric cancer | TribLIVE.com
1st witnesses called before lunch in opening day of Rosfeld trial
North Hills

NA students hosting TigerThon to fight pediatric cancer

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 1:53 p.m
903728_web1_nj-tigerthon-032819
Submitted
Student organizers for the 2019 TigerThon event have been planning the annual fundraising event for the last 11 months.

12 minutes ago

On March 30, from 5 to 11 p.m., North Allegheny School District will host the Fifth Annual TigerThon, a six-hour dance marathon at the high school in which NA students in grades K-12 raise money for local organizations dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer.

All donations will benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Hematology and Oncology Departments, along with local non-profit Pennies from Heaven. TigerThon has been recognized as UPMC’s largest high school dance-a-thon donor, and NASH students hope to uphold this reputation for years to come.

Over the past three years, North Allegheny has raised more than $85,000 in the fight against childhood cancer through similar fundraisers.

The Pennies from Heaven fund was established by Jon and Joni Perry to keep families together when they need help the most. Whether it is helping to ease financial hardships for parents so that they can stay with their children in the hospital or assisting with transportation, food, sibling care, overnight bags, or other expenses, all funds donated go directly to families in need. The Perrys are part of the NA family and will be present and speak to the importance of fundraisers like TigerThon, and tell of their family’s story of pediatric cancer which led them to create the fund.

TigerThon is open to the public, and organizers are encouraging community members to come out, support the cause, and unite with the entire district. Tickets are $25 and cover entry, most activities throughout the evening, and a T-shirt (while supplies last). For more information visit www.northallegheny.org/NATigerThon.

The school is located at 10375 Perry Highway, Wexford.

Categories: Local | North Hills
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.