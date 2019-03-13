Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills Art Center hosting program on painting pet portraits March 23 | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

North Hills Art Center hosting program on painting pet portraits March 23

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:26 p.m
877497_web1_nj-petportraits-032119
NORTH HILLS ART CENTER
Stryker, a 190-pound Pyrenean Mastiff, will serve as the model for a free program about painting pet portraits being held at the North Hills Art Center on March 23, 2019.

About an hour ago

Can’t get enough of looking at your adorable pet or showing them off to others?

Then learn how artists capture animal images on canvas during a demonstration at the North Hills Art Center in Ross at 1 p.m. on March 23.

Local artist Kim Freithaler, who serves as the center’s executive director, will demonstrate some of the techniques used to create pet portraits as she paints one of her model for the day, Stryker, a Pyrenean Mastiff described as “190 pounds of love.”

The program is free, but donations are being accepted at the door to help support animal advocacy organizations including Northeast Boston Terrier Rescue, the Great Pyrenees Club of Western Pennsylvania, Humane Animal Rescue and Wild Bird Recovery.

The art center is located at 3432 Babcock Boulevard.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | North Hills
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.