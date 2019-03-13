North Hills Art Center hosting program on painting pet portraits March 23

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Can’t get enough of looking at your adorable pet or showing them off to others?

Then learn how artists capture animal images on canvas during a demonstration at the North Hills Art Center in Ross at 1 p.m. on March 23.

Local artist Kim Freithaler, who serves as the center’s executive director, will demonstrate some of the techniques used to create pet portraits as she paints one of her model for the day, Stryker, a Pyrenean Mastiff described as “190 pounds of love.”

The program is free, but donations are being accepted at the door to help support animal advocacy organizations including Northeast Boston Terrier Rescue, the Great Pyrenees Club of Western Pennsylvania, Humane Animal Rescue and Wild Bird Recovery.

The art center is located at 3432 Babcock Boulevard.

