Ross residents can now be part of the pothole patching patrol

Ross Township is making is easier for residents to report the plethora of pesky potholes that are already cropping up this spring.

The township’s newly designed website provides an easy way to report those sworn enemies of your vehicle’s tires, rims and suspension.

The Citizens Request Tracker provides more than a dozen links to services, documents and other useful ways to communicate with township officials, including a “road maintenance” option under the Public Works Department heading to inform crews exactly where to look when they are out searching for craters to fix.

Residents who already have an account with the township can simply sign in to report a pothole along their street.

Creating an account also can be performed at the sign-in page.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .