Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ross residents can now be part of the pothole patching patrol | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Ross residents can now be part of the pothole patching patrol

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:59 p.m
910208_web1_gtr-PotHole-030619

About an hour ago

Ross Township is making is easier for residents to report the plethora of pesky potholes that are already cropping up this spring.

The township’s newly designed website provides an easy way to report those sworn enemies of your vehicle’s tires, rims and suspension.

The Citizens Request Tracker provides more than a dozen links to services, documents and other useful ways to communicate with township officials, including a “road maintenance” option under the Public Works Department heading to inform crews exactly where to look when they are out searching for craters to fix.

Residents who already have an account with the township can simply sign in to report a pothole along their street.

Creating an account also can be performed at the sign-in page.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | North Hills
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.