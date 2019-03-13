Tickets on sale for March 23 ‘Taste of North Allegheny’ food and drink fundraiser
Some of the finest purveyors of food, beverages and desserts in the North Hills will be featured at the annual Taste Of North Allegheny fundraiser on Saturday, March 23.
Sponsored by the North Allegheny foundation, the event is an opportunity to sample hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, desserts and drinks from more than a dozen area establishments including Bonefish Grill, Franklin Inn, Bakn, Soergel Orchards and California Pizza Kitchen.
Money raised from the event helps support the Foundation, which provides funding for classroom grants, innovative programming and scholarships that enrich the educational experience North Allegheny students receive.
The event will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront Corporate Building II in Franklin Park.
Tickets are available online.
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .