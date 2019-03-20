Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Work at 3 locations along Parkway North will result in lane restrictions on Friday | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Work at 3 locations along Parkway North will result in lane restrictions on Friday

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 6:12 p.m
910533_web1_web-road-cones

About an hour ago

Work at three locations along the Parkway North will result in traffic restrictions on Friday, PennDOT announced.

• Route 4021 Camp Horne Road between Stone Quarry Drive to Mt. Nebo Road — Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will be in affect through June 14 while crews replace and repair curbs do pavement sealing. The work will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• General Robinson Street/Route 28 between River Avenue and Chestnut Street — A lane restriction will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 21 to prepare for concrete patching and sealing.

• Northbound I-279 at the Perrysville Avenue on-ramp — the right lane will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday while crews install lighting along the highway.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | North Hills
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.