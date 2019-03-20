Work at 3 locations along Parkway North will result in lane restrictions on Friday
Work at three locations along the Parkway North will result in traffic restrictions on Friday, PennDOT announced.
• Route 4021 Camp Horne Road between Stone Quarry Drive to Mt. Nebo Road — Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will be in affect through June 14 while crews replace and repair curbs do pavement sealing. The work will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• General Robinson Street/Route 28 between River Avenue and Chestnut Street — A lane restriction will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 21 to prepare for concrete patching and sealing.
• Northbound I-279 at the Perrysville Avenue on-ramp — the right lane will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday while crews install lighting along the highway.
