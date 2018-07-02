Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

North Allegheny student has national rowing aspirations

Karen Kadilak | Monday, July 2, 2018, 8:49 p.m.
Cassandre-Korvink Kucinski with Pittsburgh Rowing Club coach Florin Curuea.
Updated 13 hours ago

A North Allegheny rising senior is in the process of doing something she hopes will one day land her on a national rowing team.

Cassandre Korvink-Kucinski, 17, was one of 36 rowers and coxswains invited to the USRowing U18 Women's High Performance Camp June 16 to July 15 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut.

Participants will compete for the U.S. Junior National Development Program at the club national championships July 11-15 in New Jersey.

The camp provides experience to youngsters as they work their way through the under-19 national team system.

It is one step below the U19 Selection/Training Camp, from which members of the team that will represent the United States at the World Rowing Junior Championships in August in the Czech Republic will be chosen.

Many High Performance alumni are in U19, U23 and senior national team boats every summer.

Korvink-Kucinski, a member of the Pittsburgh Rowing Club in Robinson, moved up from a development camp.

She said she is having a lot of fun and learning a lot.

“I (am) really glad I can row with talented girls,” she said.

Korvink-Kucinski, who is 5-foot-11, came in first in the women's junior varsity final at the North Allegheny Indoor Rowing Championships over the winter. She did 2,000 meters on an ergometer, or indoor rowing machine, in seven minutes, 21.1. seconds.

She was second at the Pittsburgh Indoor Rowing Championship (7:24.0) at Carnegie Mellon.

She placed sixth in a varsity double scull (8:03.381) at the Midwest Junior Rowing Championship in May in Ohio.

Pittsburgh Rowing coach Florin Curuea expects the camp to help Korvink-Kucinski, who competed for North Allegheny before switching clubs last fall.

“(That is the) level to have,” he said.

Oakland Catholic rising senior Angelina Mico, a member of the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington's Landing, also was invited.

Karen Kadilak is a Tribune-Review contributor.

