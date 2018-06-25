Paving projects in Marshall, Hampton expected to cause traffic delays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pair of projects along busy roadways in the North Hills are expected to cause traffic delays, according to the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation.

• Starting today and running through July 31, single-lane restrictions will occur along Route 19/Perry Highway in Marshall Township between Shenot Road/Northgate Road and Freeport Road for milling and paving operations.

The restrictions will be in effect daily, including weekends, between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The work is part of the $9.49 million project along Route 19 that includes installation of concrete curbs, base repairs, pavement rehabilitation, guiderails, new signs, signal upgrades and other improvements.

• Milling and paving work will be performed along Wildwood Road/Route 4070 in Hampton through late July that will require single-lane alternating traffic, PennDOT announced.

The work between Middle and West Hardies roads will be done between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays with occasional construction on Friday nights as part of a $7.04 million paving project.

