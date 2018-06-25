Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Paving projects in Marshall, Hampton expected to cause traffic delays

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, June 25, 2018, 2:39 p.m.

A pair of projects along busy roadways in the North Hills are expected to cause traffic delays, according to the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation.

• Starting today and running through July 31, single-lane restrictions will occur along Route 19/Perry Highway in Marshall Township between Shenot Road/Northgate Road and Freeport Road for milling and paving operations.

The restrictions will be in effect daily, including weekends, between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The work is part of the $9.49 million project along Route 19 that includes installation of concrete curbs, base repairs, pavement rehabilitation, guiderails, new signs, signal upgrades and other improvements.

• Milling and paving work will be performed along Wildwood Road/Route 4070 in Hampton through late July that will require single-lane alternating traffic, PennDOT announced.

The work between Middle and West Hardies roads will be done between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays with occasional construction on Friday nights as part of a $7.04 million paving project.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me