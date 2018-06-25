Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

5 'Big Salad' spots to open in Pittsburgh area — first one in Cranberry

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, June 25, 2018, 3:36 p.m.

Cranberry has been selected as the site for the first of five planned locations in the Pittsburgh area for a national restaurant chain that focuses on healthy eating, company officials announced.

The Big Salad franchise in Cranberry is slated to open by the end of the summer or early by long-time North Hills resident Don Murphy and his son, TJ Murphy.

Murphy said he became interested in The Big Salad while dining there during youth hockey trips with his grandson to the Detroit area. Since being founded in Michigan in 2008, The Big Salad has opened nine restaurants in two states with plans for 100 more franchise locations across the country in the next 10 years.

“This concept is very different from anything I've seen in the Pittsburgh area. We like it, and we think a lot of other people will like it as well,” he says. A site for the restaurant in Cranberry has not been announced.

The restaurant features more than 17 million possible combinations of hand-crafted iceberg, romaine, or spinach salads and a choice of 40 toppings and 30 varieties of dressings. Diners also can choose from a selection of fresh-made fruit smoothies, sandwiches, wraps and soups.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

