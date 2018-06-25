Social media safety for kids topic of program at Northland Library July 26, Aug. 6

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Helping parents better understand what their children face in the social media landscape is the topic of a pair of upcoming presentations at Northland Public Library.

‘Social Media 101: What Parents Need to Know' will be presented by Philip Little, education and outreach specialist for the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office.

The program will be presented at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26 and again at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 6.

Little notes that children are being targeted by online predators and cyberbullying at an alarming rate. To address the problem, he will present information about the social media sites children use and how to keep them safe when they are being accessed.

Parents also learn how to navigate various social media platforms as well as how to enable security features in the applications that are used.

The program is free, but registration is required.

Sign up online or call the adult reference desk at: 412-366-8100, ext. 113.

The library is located at 300 Cumberland Road in McCandless.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.