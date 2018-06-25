Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Social media safety for kids topic of program at Northland Library July 26, Aug. 6

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 25, 2018, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

Helping parents better understand what their children face in the social media landscape is the topic of a pair of upcoming presentations at Northland Public Library.

‘Social Media 101: What Parents Need to Know' will be presented by Philip Little, education and outreach specialist for the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office.

The program will be presented at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26 and again at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 6.

Little notes that children are being targeted by online predators and cyberbullying at an alarming rate. To address the problem, he will present information about the social media sites children use and how to keep them safe when they are being accessed.

Parents also learn how to navigate various social media platforms as well as how to enable security features in the applications that are used.

The program is free, but registration is required.

Sign up online or call the adult reference desk at: 412-366-8100, ext. 113.

The library is located at 300 Cumberland Road in McCandless.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me