North Hills

Ross will mark the Fourth on the 1st with parade, fireworks

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Ryan Venus, 5, of Ross Township (left); Anna Morris, 4, of Cranberry Township; Natalie Morris, 5, of Cranberry Township; and Reese Venus, 4, of Ross watch fire baton twirlers performing in the Ross Township Independence Day Parade on Sunday, July 6, 2014.
TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ryan Venus, 5, of Ross Township (left); Anna Morris, 4, of Cranberry Township; Natalie Morris, 5, of Cranberry Township; and Reese Venus, 4, of Ross watch fire baton twirlers performing in the Ross Township Independence Day Parade on Sunday, July 6, 2014.

Ross Township will celebrate Independence Day with a parade in the afternoon and fireworks at night on Sunday, July 1.

Parade participants will begin staging at 2 p.m. at the parking lot of St. John's Lutheran Church at 920 Perry Highway.

The parade kicks off promptly at 3 p.m. and will proceed north on Perry Highway past the Perrysville Volunteer Fire Dept. to the reviewing stand at the end of Lindley Drive.

Fireworks will begin at about 9:30 p.m. on the grounds of the of the municipal center.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. a shuttle service will begin ferrying spectators up the hill from the shopping center at the entrance to Municipal Drives.

Food trucks will be set up at 6:30 along with activities for children.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

