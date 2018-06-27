Ross will mark the Fourth on the 1st with parade, fireworks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ross Township will celebrate Independence Day with a parade in the afternoon and fireworks at night on Sunday, July 1.

Parade participants will begin staging at 2 p.m. at the parking lot of St. John's Lutheran Church at 920 Perry Highway.

The parade kicks off promptly at 3 p.m. and will proceed north on Perry Highway past the Perrysville Volunteer Fire Dept. to the reviewing stand at the end of Lindley Drive.

Fireworks will begin at about 9:30 p.m. on the grounds of the of the municipal center.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. a shuttle service will begin ferrying spectators up the hill from the shopping center at the entrance to Municipal Drives.

Food trucks will be set up at 6:30 along with activities for children.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.