Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
5 killed, others wounded in Maryland newspaper shooting; suspect arrested
North Hills

Best-selling author visiting Northland Library July 27 to discuss new book about husband's Alzheimer's

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
Mary Hogan
Mary Hogan

Updated 4 hours ago

Author Mary Hogan will discuss her latest novel “Left: A Love Story” at Northland Public Library at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 27.

Hogan is the best-selling author of “Two Sisters” and the historical novel “The Woman in the Photo.” Her latest book was inspired by her real-life marriage to actor Robert Hogan , who is suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer's Disease.

Hogan describes “Left” as a “love story with a twist” that tells the tale of a woman who develops a fantasy life to cope with her husband's descent into dementia.

Her book discussions are presented with humor and insight as she explores the process of spotting early signs of trouble, the perils of undiagnosed dementia, creative caretaking, nursing home vs. home care and “living, loving and coping when a loved one leaves you little by little.”

The program is free, but registration is required and can be done online or by calling 412-366-8100 Ext. 113, or by visiting the library's adult reference desk.

The library is located at 300 Cumberland Road in McCandless.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me