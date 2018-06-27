Best-selling author visiting Northland Library July 27 to discuss new book about husband's Alzheimer's

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Author Mary Hogan will discuss her latest novel “Left: A Love Story” at Northland Public Library at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 27.

Hogan is the best-selling author of “Two Sisters” and the historical novel “The Woman in the Photo.” Her latest book was inspired by her real-life marriage to actor Robert Hogan , who is suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer's Disease.

Hogan describes “Left” as a “love story with a twist” that tells the tale of a woman who develops a fantasy life to cope with her husband's descent into dementia.

Her book discussions are presented with humor and insight as she explores the process of spotting early signs of trouble, the perils of undiagnosed dementia, creative caretaking, nursing home vs. home care and “living, loving and coping when a loved one leaves you little by little.”

The program is free, but registration is required and can be done online or by calling 412-366-8100 Ext. 113, or by visiting the library's adult reference desk.

The library is located at 300 Cumberland Road in McCandless.

