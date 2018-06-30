Pine-Richland administrators share highlights from stakeholders survey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pine-Richland School District administrators presented highlights from the fourth annual stakeholders survey of parents, students and staff at the June board meeting.

The surveys help provide information administrators can use in the development of their strategic plan. This was the fourth year of the survey, which drew 839 responses from parents, up from 487 in 2015. Staff responses increased by more than 100 to 354.

“In addition to our review, building administrators review that data to help them understand perceptions, not only of students but of parents and staff, and then begin to tweak or refine some of their building goals to better meet the needs of all of those groups,” said superintendent Dr. Brian Miller.

There are many detailed questions in the surveys, Miller said. They include:

• Ninety-one percent of parents either agreed or strongly agreed that they are satisfied with the school district, and 90 percent reported the same with regard to the overall academic program. Eighty-three percent either agreed or strongly agreed that they were satisfied with the district's budget and use of funds.

• Eighty-eight percent of students (1,138 respondents) either agreed or strongly agreed that they were satisfied with their overall experience at school, 89 percent responded the same with regard to their classes and 89 percent either agreed or strongly agreed they were proud to be students of Pine-Richland. Sixty percent agreed or strongly agreed they were satisfied with the lunches they buy at school.

• Ninety-eight percent of teachers agreed or strongly agreed they were satisfied with their employment in the district, and 94 percent said the same about the overall strategic direction of the district.

Other highlights from the June meeting:

• The board received an update of projects around the district this summer. Some of the major projects include replacing auditorium seating at Richland Elementary and Pine-Richland Middle School and putting in secure entrances at Hance Elementary and Wexford Elementary. Both projects were approved by the board in April and work is expected to begin in July.

• The board voted to approve the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Pine-Richland Education Association, effective July 1 and continuing through June 30, 2024.

• The board approved a tutoring resolution that will allow teachers to use district facilities and buildings before and after school hours to provide private tutoring services to students in the district during the 2018-19 school year.

• Pine-Richland alum Dr. Domenic Mantella and Thomas F. Carmen and Associates were approved as the new designated school physician for the coming school year.

• Christine Misback and Dr. Carla Meyer were approved as the Pennsylvania School Boards Association voting delegates.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.