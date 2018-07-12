Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

North Hills seeks nominations for Distinguished Alumni Award

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 10:24 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

The North Hills School District is accepting nominations through Nov. 15 for the 2019 North Hills Distinguished Alumni Award.

Recipients of the award will be announced in February and recognized during the High School Awards Night held each spring.

To qualify, nominees must be alumni of North Hills High School or the former West View High School who graduated at least 10 years ago.

Distinguished Alumni nominations will be evaluated based on outstanding contributions made in nominees’ chosen profession, record of academic achievement, professional and business accomplishments as well as community and civic consciousness.

“Countless North Hills and West View graduates have achieved greatness in their careers and have made significant impacts within their community,” said Superintendent Pat Mannarino. “We are honored to have this opportunity to recognize them and the tremendous pride that they bring to the North Hills School District.”

Past winners have included noted physicians, humanitarians, scientists, a judge and a groundbreaking educator.

A Distinguished Alumni wall, honoring each inductee, is located in the high school’s main lobby.

An online nomination form is available under Alumni on the district website at: www.nhsd.net . For more information, contact Mannarino at 412-318-1004 or send him an email to: mannarinop@nhsd.net .

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

