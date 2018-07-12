Bradford Woods seeks applicants to fill opening on Environmental & Parks Advisory Council
Updated 15 hours ago
Bradford Woods is seeking a resident to fill a vacancy on the borough’s Environmental and Parks Advisory Council.
The unpaid position is a three-year term that runs through the end of 2020.
The council deals with matters directly affecting the protection, conservation, management, promotion and use of the borough’s natural resources including air, land and water.
The committee also identifies environmental problems and recommends a plan of action for borough council to consider.
A detailed description of the council’s role is available at: https://bit.ly/2NaoaF3.
Interested candidates can email a resume and letter of interest to: bradfordwoods@zoominternet.net or mail the material to: P.O. Box 163, Bradford Woods, PA 15015.
Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.