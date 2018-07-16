Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Health-care program for unemployed offered at Franklin Park church

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, July 16, 2018, 2:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A free program about the health-care options for people who are unemployed or eligible for Medicare is being held on Thursday evening at Saints John and Paul Church in Franklin Park.

The program, titled Healthcare – You Can’t Afford Not to Have It, will be presented by Linda Clautti, a state certified insurance producer. She will cover topics including how to compare COBRA benefits with medical insurance available in the marketplace, Medicare eligibility and Part B benefits, options for people with physical or mental disabilities and how people can obtain coverage when they are no longer working.

The program will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the church, which is located at 2586 Wexford Bayne Road.More information is available online .

For more information contact Carolyn Mariano at: cpmariano@comcast.net .

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me