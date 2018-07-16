Health-care program for unemployed offered at Franklin Park church
Updated 3 hours ago
A free program about the health-care options for people who are unemployed or eligible for Medicare is being held on Thursday evening at Saints John and Paul Church in Franklin Park.
The program, titled Healthcare – You Can’t Afford Not to Have It, will be presented by Linda Clautti, a state certified insurance producer. She will cover topics including how to compare COBRA benefits with medical insurance available in the marketplace, Medicare eligibility and Part B benefits, options for people with physical or mental disabilities and how people can obtain coverage when they are no longer working.
The program will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the church, which is located at 2586 Wexford Bayne Road.More information is available online .
For more information contact Carolyn Mariano at: cpmariano@comcast.net .
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.