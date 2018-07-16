State grant for sidewalk near LaRoche College announced by state Rep. Mike Turzai

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The less than 500 foot walk from the busy intersection of Babcock Boulevard and Duncan Avenue to Remington Drive leading into the LaRoche College campus only takes a couple of minutes.

But the lack of a sidewalk leading from the intersection — where a bus stop is located — to the campus and the McCandless Crossing shopping center means people walking often have a choice between slogging through mud and snow or risking their safety by walking in the roadway.

A $222,253 state grant will be used to help make the trip a little more pedestrian friendly.

“We were pleased to have helped secure funding for this important community safety project through the Multimodal Transportation Fund,” said state Rep. Mike Turzai, R-Bradford Woods, who serves as the Speaker of the House.

“The addition of this sidewalk will provide a safer path for residents of McCandless, La Roche College students and faculty, and employees and patrons of the McCandless Crossing shopping center.”

Permits to perform the work were secured with the help of Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT’s District 11 director, Turzai said.

The project is expected to begin in the next several weeks.

